KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday announced the first coronavirus death in the state happened in Boone County, without providing further details on the person.

Columbia Mayor Brian Treece said the case was travel-related. Treece said the person's family placed a 911 call Wednesday morning, and the person was transported to University Hospital in Columbia, where the patient died. Six emergency responders who were involved in the case are being quarantined in Boone County, he said.