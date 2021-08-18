St. Louis area COVID numbers still concern experts, but they’ve lowered

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is extremely concerned by the current figures, but there could be a little light at the end of the tunnel.

There were 69 new confirmed COVID patients admitted to hospitals Tuesday. That’s down from 73 on Monday which is the lowest number of daily new admissions in two weeks.

Overall hospitalizations for COVID patients dropped by 32, and COVID positive patients in ICUs decreased by three.

However, confirmed COVID patients on ventilators increased by four from 93 to 97. In the last two months, the St. Louis area has gone from 16 patients on ventilators to now 97.

11 more COVID deaths were reported Tuesday. That’s four more than Monday. For the first time since February 2, the daily average of COVID deaths has hit double digits at ten.

There are a total of 21 kids 17 or younger hospitalized with COVID. Six are in ICUs.

Dr. Clay Dunagan with the task force said some elective surgeries are now being delayed.

Dunagan said life support equipment, like heart-lung bypass machines, are now being used for COVID patients. That means those machines aren’t available for other patients who might need them.

Even with all of these concerns, Dunagan said there are indications that the climb in COVID numbers might be starting to slow a bit.