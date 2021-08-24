St. Louis area hospitals care for 21 children with COVID

ST. LOUIS – Data from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force shows a drop in new hospital admissions, but it’s still unclear whether that reduction is a true trend. Other data reported from the task force gives the St. Louis area reason to be concerned.

The task force reported 62 new COVID patients admitted to hospitals Monday. That’s down one from 63 on Sunday, and it’s the lowest number of daily new admissions since July 27.

The latest new admissions figures are significantly lower than the numbers from late last week. But new admissions data lags by two days. So the latest number is actually from the weekend and those figures tend to be lower.

There are 605 total COVID patients hospitalized when confirmed and suspected cases are combined. That is 15 more than on Sunday. The number of COVID-positive patients in ICUs increased by four to 138, and there are 95 COVID patients on ventilators. That’s up by one compared to Sunday’s total of 94.

Twelve more COVID deaths were reported Monday. The same amount of deaths were reported on Sunday as well. That makes 24 COVID deaths in the last two days. It’s also the second time this month that daily COVID death totals have been in double digits for consecutive days.

There are 21 children under 18 who are in task force hospitals with COVID. One-third of those children, seven total, are in ICUs. The seven children in ICUs is the highest number in that category since those figures started being released by the task force.