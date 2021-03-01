St. Louis area libraries plan to reopen in March

ST. LOUIS– Libraries at all 12 St. Louis area library districts are planning to reopen this March. Each of the library districts will announce when they plan to reopen.
St. Louis County Library officials say they have been working with St. Charles City-County, St. Louis Public Library, and the Municipal Library Consortium to make coordinated decisions about when to reopen.
Some libraries have been offering curbside service during the pandemic. You can check out what services are being offered currently below.
- St. Louis County Public Library
- St. Louis Public Library
- St. Charles City-County Library
- Municipal Library Consortium – for info on several area libraries like Kirkwood, Maplewood, Richmond Heights, and more