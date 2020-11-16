St. Louis area parents concerned amid university students’ return from campus for Thanksgiving break

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The term ‘home for the holidays’ is taking on a new meaning as health officials across the metro area brace for the COVID-19 spike that could come on the heels of holiday celebrations.

A St. Louis city parent of a student enrolled at Lincoln University in Jefferson City said she is worried about what will happen once students are sent back to their hometowns for the upcoming Thanksgiving break.

“A lot people are asymptomatic,” said the parent, who asked not to be named. “I’m sure they are partying, and they need to be getting tested.”

As colleges and universities prepare to break for Thanksgiving, the plans on how they will dismiss and return vary from campus to campus.

The parent of the Lincoln University student said the school is not offering to test to their students prior to sending them home.

“We are trusting them to do the best they can with our kids,” the parent said. “She [her daughter] had to go through a doctor to get a referral. I had to go through a big ordeal to have her tested.”

Misty Nunn, Lincoln University’s Director of Communications and Marketing, said the school which has 2,012 students enrolled is not doing any type of surveillance testing.

“We don’t have the capacity to do that,” Nunn said. “We have been asking our students to be cautious and not do any large gatherings.”

Nunn said for Lincoln University students, the last day for in-person learning is November 20th. Students will move out of residence halls and continue online learning from November 30th until the end of the semester. The plan is to resume the fall semester January 19th.

The parent said she is a diabetic and among many concerned about the students returning without testing.

“Some of them might live with their grandparents,” she said.

Nunn said the university has a dashboard posted online to keep students up to date with on campus and off-campus positive and quarantine numbers on their website.

“We have a COVID-19 task force on campus, and we rely on guidance from them,” Nunn said.

“Our task force meets weekly to discuss what the numbers look like on campus, and we make decisions based on that.”

Nunn said they also monitor the numbers in Cole County. FOX 2 called the health department to ask about the criteria required for students to be tested prior to returning home. There was no immediate response.

“Our students have done a very good job this semester, and we have been optimistic about the numbers,” Nunn said. “Our numbers have stayed relatively low because of the pro-active approach our students and staff are taking.”

Meanwhile, Saint Louis University students have the opportunity to be tested before they go home to hug their grandparents.

A statement on the university’s website reads, “SLU will offer optional COVID-19 testing on campus prior to thanksgiving break, prioritizing students who are returning home to at-risk loved ones.”

The university sent out this notice to students:

“As we announced last week, the university will offer optional COVID-19 testing to our students prior to their leaving for Thanksgiving break. In response to the level of interest we received from you and thanks to many medical, nursing, and public health students, staff and faculty volunteering their time, we will now offer 2,700 students the opportunity to get tested before heading home.”

Saint Louis University will test students beginning Thursday, November 19th. SLU students will end in-person learning on November 24th and not physically return until January 28th.

Students at Washington University have a choice to make when it comes to enjoying stuffing with family members this holiday.

The university sent out a release November 12th changing their original plans for the break due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the region and on campus.

“We are also experiencing an increase in cases here in our student community. Unfortunately, we have had to make a change to our guidance surrounding the Thanksgiving Break and we are returning to our original requirement that students can make a choice – to remain here in St. Louis for the Thanksgiving Break and complete the final three weeks of the fall semester in-person and on-campus, or travel home and complete the final three weeks remotely. This was not an easy decision to make but we have made this adjustment for the safety of our community.

During her Facebook live stream, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson advised that students do not return home for Thanksgiving.

If students do decide to go home, Krewson said, “They should quarantine before they come home.”