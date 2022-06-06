ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City and County are back in the COVID-19 “Red” level according to CDC standards.

Starting Monday, June 6, masks will be required at the Gateway Arch National Park regardless of a visitor’s vaccination status. Masks will be required in all park buildings and will be available for free inside the facility in case visitors forgot one.

In St.Louis, the community level is High. Based on this level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask in public indoor spaces and on public transportation, staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations, and getting tested when exhibiting symptoms. The high-risk population should consider taking precautions.

The number of people fully vaccinated in St. Louis City is 178,828. More than 80,000 people have received their first booster.

643,191 people are fully vaccinated in St. Louis County, and 319,986 people have received their first booster shot. According to the CDC’S 7-day metrics, there are more than 4,200 cases of COVID in St. Louis County, and there is a positivity rate of 15 to 19.9 percent.