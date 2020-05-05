St. Louis City and County to reduce restrictions starting May 18

Breaking News
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page announced Tuesday that public health restrictions within their jurisdictions would begin to be reduced in less than two weeks.

Both the city and county will provide more industry-specific guidelines for people and businesses by the end of the week.

In the meantime, Krewson and Page are reminding residents to limit the spread of COVID-19 by maintaining social distancing, wearing a face mask when out in public, avoiding large crowds, and staying home when possible.

