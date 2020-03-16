SLU student is St. Louis City’s first case of coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson confirmed the city has its first case of coronavirus.

During a news conference Monday afternoon, Krewson said the patient is their 20s and had just returned from a trip abroad.

The mayor did not identify the individual and would not say where they had recently traveled from except to say that it was a country with serious COVID-19 cases.

On Monday night, St. Louis University President Dr. Fred Pestello said the patient was, in fact, a student.

Pestello said this individual and another student traveled together and shared off-campus housing. They never came onto the SLU campus after returning to St. Louis.

The students arrived late Friday evening and, while driving back to St. Louis, called about the symptoms one of them had and they were told to go to a hospital for testing.

The student who tested positive is self-isolating and following all guidelines and precautions, Pestello said. The other student, who has shown no symptoms thus far, was tested over the weekend. The results on that test are still pending.

Meanwhile, Mayor Krewson said everyone visiting city hall will have their temperature checked. Anyone with a temperature above 100.4 degrees will not be allowed to remain in the building.

