St. Louis City Hall makes big changes in the way it conducts business

ST. LOUIS – As St. Louis City enacts its month-long stay-at-home order, officials have reported the first COVID-19 death.

The mayor and other officials say departments are doing their best to cut back on the number of workers in city hall to ensure social distancing is maintained.

Many departments have only about half of the workers they normally have many of the rest are working from home.

You can see the changes as soon as you walk in the building. Visitors will have their temperature taken upon entry. If it’s over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, you won’t be allowed inside the building.

In some cases, whole city government functions have been closed, like the office where drivers get your license plates and drivers licenses renewed.

Many of the other offices have few workers in them, as a lot of folks have been sent home.

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen is not meeting right now because it’s on break. However, the board president says they’re exploring whether they can meet remotely.

Nearly every department has been affected, except for fire and police.

The city’s revenue department usually has about 100 workers. Now, it’s just getting by with about a staff of 35.