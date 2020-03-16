St. Louis city jury trials suspended

1  of  2
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Jury trials in the city of St. Louis have been suspended from March 16 to April 10, 2020. An order from the courts says that you do not need to show up for jury duty if you have been summoned during this time period.

The Circuit Court of the city of St. Louis will remain open. The order says that individual hearings on specific criminal, domestic and probate cases will proceed as currently scheduled.

All Friday afternoon weddings are also canceled at St. Louis courts. Read the full notice here.

