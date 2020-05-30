St. Louis city leaders will need to cut back on budget due to COVID-19

ST. LOUIS – The coronavirus is not only impacting individuals and their spending habits but also governments.



St. Louis is laying out it’s budget which will begin in July 1. Now city leaders will have to look at ways to cut back on the budget given the economic fall out COVID-19. Some worried that the ‘Cure Violence‘ program which views violence as a public health issue not a criminal justice issue, could be in jeopardy. It was supposed to be funded for three years, but now they’re considering cutting the budget for years two and three. But before that happens the Ways and Means Committee is holding a zoom meeting at 10 AM Saturday to get some input from the public.

This comes as St. Louis Police released new data showing as of 5/29 there have been 64 homicides in St. Louis since the start of the year, an overwhelming majority of those were gun deaths, and 52 of those cases are still open

If you’d like to join in that meeting, here’s a link to the instructions: https://www.stlouis-mo.gov/events/eventdetails.cfm?Event_ID=26388