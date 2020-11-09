St. Louis City is out of money to combat COVID-19 and considering more restrictions

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Mayor Lyda Krewson began her “Live with Lyda” press conference by thanking state representatives who are currently in a special session fighting for more money for COVID-19 relief. The city was initially awarded $35 million to face COVID-19 complications.

“We have basically spent it all,” Krewson said. “It’s been allocated or is in the process of being spent.”

Krewson said officials are lobbying for more money to assist with homelessness, childcare, and rental and mortgage assistance, “which is a major part of preventing homelessness.” The mayor spoke on the city of St. Louis having one of the highest poverty rates in the state at around 30%.

“That compares with 10 or 12% in St. Louis County, so the need is here,” Krewson said.

Krewson then gave a snapshot of the latest COVID-19 numbers in the city.

“Yesterday we had 128 new cases, 78 the day before, and we had 150 the day before that,” Krewson said.

She noted that there is currently an average of about 107 new cases in the city per day for the last seven days, a huge influx from an average of 38 cases per day just a month ago.

“The sooner we know the results, the sooner we can contact trace and try to quarantine those people who have had exposure to someone who was positive,” Krewson said. Test results are typically coming back within three days.

Krewson said 551 people are in the hospital with COVID-19 and 140 are hospitalized suspected of having the virus. These are numbers from the four major hospital systems in the city.

Last month, there were 387 people in the hospitals compared to 691 currently. Krewson reports those in the ICU has gone up a little with a total of 137. There were 61 patients discharged yesterday.

“I’m working with Dr. Sam Page,” she said. “We are looking forward to seeing what might be coming down the road in regards to restrictions. Right now, we are both recommending no personal gatherings beyond your household.”

Krewson reiterated the plea for residents to keep the pod of people they encounter small, stay six feet apart and wear masks. She asked that residents reconsider having large gatherings or parties in the backyard.

“It is fair to say that if we’re not able to make progress, we are looking toward additional restrictions,” Krewson said. “Don’t want to do it, but I have to shoot it straight with you here. We have to get these numbers down.”

Krewson said there is no set date on when restrictions could go into effect again or what exactly they would look like. During the press conference, she addressed the challenge of keeping numbers down in the city as nearby counties go without mask mandates.

“Of course, we are a transient greater regional area, and what happens in adjacent counties of course affects us and vice versa,” she said.

“We are watching the numbers across the entire region and pleading with people to follow the restrictions. We are very hopeful that we will have expanded mask mandates, but so far that has not occurred,” Krewson said.

