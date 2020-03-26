St. Louis City reporting 69 cases of COVID-19

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Department of Health has increased its number of coronavirus cases.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the city is reporting 69 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 21 tests pending, and 146 people being monitored for symptoms.

The first case of COVID-19 was reported in the city on March 16.

The first death attributed to the coronavirus was reported on March 23. Jazmond Dixon, 31, worked at the American Red Cross Blood Center on Lindell Boulevard. She went to an urgent care facility last week with flu-like symptoms and was ordered to go to a hospital.

Dixon was put on a ventilator but died on Sunday, March 22.