St. Louis City reports nearly 30 new cases of COVID-19

ST. LOUIS – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in St. Louis City has increased by more than a third in just 24 hours.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, the city reported 96 cases of the coronavirus, with 28 tests pending, and 172 people being monitored for symptoms. Just yesterday, the city had 69 cases.

The first case of COVID-19 was reported in the city on March 16.

The first death attributed to the coronavirus was reported on March 23. Jazmond Dixon, 31, worked at the American Red Cross Blood Center on Lindell Boulevard. She went to an urgent care facility last week with flu-like symptoms and was ordered to go to a hospital. Dixon was put on a ventilator but died on Sunday, March 22.