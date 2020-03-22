1  of  2
St. Louis City reports new cases of COVID-19

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 and said it’s monitoring individuals dozens of others as the coronavirus spreads.

According to a 5 p.m. update, 14 city residents have tested positive and 17 others are awaiting test results from the state.

In addition, city health officials are watching 82 people for potential infection.

Meanwhile, St. Louis Director of Health Dr. Fredrick Echols issued a stay home order effective at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 23 until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22.

