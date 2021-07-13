St. Louis County says to wear masks and get tested for COVID

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County authorities have issued another COVID-19 public health advisory with strong warnings on mask-wearing and children being exposed to the virus.

The advisory says COVID cases in St. Louis County are increasing at an alarming rate as the dangerous delta variant expands. The county now has a consistent average of over 100 new cases per day.

St. Louis County Health Department officials urged people to take more precautions in shops and restaurants and in some outdoor areas.

The advisory said people should wear masks in indoor public places regardless of vaccination status. The guidance also recommends that masks be worn in large crowds or gatherings if it is not possible to social distance.

The advisory says children under 12 are at high risk and should be protected by making sure they are not exposed to unvaccinated people and large crowds. The health department recommends that unvaccinated children wear masks when they are exposed to people who are also unvaccinated including other kids.

The guidance also says anyone over 12 should be vaccinated immediately.

The new advisory focuses on testing as well. County health leaders said everyone should get tested for COVID if they have any cold symptoms. That’s because traditional cold symptoms can be associated with the delta variant. The guidance urges people to stay home even if they have a mild cold.

Health officials said children are transmitting the virus to each other much easier now than last year.

The advisory said, in the last month there have been multiple outbreaks in daycares and camps that were largely driven by unvaccinated adults transmitting the virus to children who then gave it to each other.