St. Louis County announces updated guidelines for child care reopening

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Department of Public Health released updated guidelines Tuesday, just one day after Fox 2 reported on the confusion surrounding the reopening of daycare centers.

Child care centers had remained open in the county during the shutdown for essential workers. But now that St. Louis County and City are entering the first phase of reopening to the general public, the health department updated its ‘Childcare Reopening Guidance.’

Any daycare that wants to reopen or wishes to remain open to the public must implement the following measures:

Screen children upon arrival

Develop and maintain social distancing strategies

Intensify cleaning and disinfection efforts

Modify drop off and pick up procedures

Provide an adequate ratio of staff to children to ensure safety

Plan and recruit those with childcare experience to ensure you have a roster of substitute caregivers who can fill in if your staff members are sick or stay home to care for sick family members

Wear proper personal protective equipment including cloth or surgical face masks

You can read the county’s updated guidelines below:

