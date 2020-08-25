St. Louis County awards $940,000 contract for coronavirus testing in North County, some ask what took so long

ST. LOUIS – The You Paid For It team looks at the contract awarded to Affinia Healthcare for COVID 19 testing in areas that have been neglected. County Executive Sam Page announced he had awarded $940,000 in Federal Cares Act funds to Affinia Healthcare.

The company will test some 20,000 people between now and the end of the year.

It will focus on troublesome coronavirus hot spots with a rapidly rising number of new cases.

They will test in the predominantly African American neighborhoods where infection rates are disproportionately high.

North County mayors have been agitating for months for a big county testing effort like this one.

One of them, Mayor Brian Jackson of Beverly Hills, says he is just sorry it took so long to get to this point.