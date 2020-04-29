St. Louis County death toll takes a significant jump in the latest COVID-19 numbers

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is scheduled to give an update on the COVID-19 situation at the courthouse Wednesday morning. He will speak after St. Louis County saw it’s largest single day increase of reported coronavirus deaths.

In the entire St. Louis region there are at least 31 additional coronavirus deaths being reported with the majority of them from St. Louis County.

Missouri now reports just over 7,300 cases with at least 332 deaths statewide. Illinois has surpassed 48,000 cases with more than 2,100 deaths. Illinois reported 144 additional deaths Tuesday that was the largest single-day increase in deaths so far for Illinois.

St. Louis county reports 1,067 COVID patients have now recovered in the county. Our additional counties confirm 532 others have recovered.