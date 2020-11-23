St. Louis County Department of Public Health implementing text messaging alert system

A healthcare worker tests a person for the new coronavirus inside a diagnostic tent in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Mexico City announced yesterday that restaurants and bars will have to close earlier after the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 rose to levels not seen since August. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Department of Public Health has started utilizing a text messaging system to communicate with people with COVID-19.

The department started using RAVE system messages on November 20 and could be from multiple phone numbers or the same phone number. Rave is also used by other agencies.

The RAVE messages are sent to tell individuals that a “member of DPH staff will be calling them that day to complete a COVID case investigation or information about isolation requirements, notifying close contacts to quarantine, and direct them to our webpages for additional information.”

The messages RAVE recipients could be receiving include:

This is St Louis Co Public Health texting about your test results. Stay at home away from household members & others for 10+ days & until symptoms are better.

Tell people you’ve been around recently that they should also stay at home away from others for 14 days since the last time you were together.

Visit stlcorona.com/isolation & stlcorona.com/quarantine for more information.

The department plans to switch its text messaging system to a different platform. It is unknown when that switch will take place.