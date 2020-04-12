St. Louis County Dept. of Public Health fighting COVID-19 misinformation

Courtesy: St. Louis County Department of Public Health

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – With the vast level of knowledge available to us through the internet, information on COVID-19 is ubiquitous. Unfortunately, the need for the latest news or data on the virus lends itself vulnerable to the spread of misinformation or outright lies.

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health is attempting to combat spurious claims and rumors. To do that, the county is recommending the public only share information from reputable sources and understand that there are still many unknowns about COVID-19.

The county has highlighted just a few examples of such misinformation:

• 5G cell phone technology causes COVID-19. [In fact, it does not.]

• Eating garlic will not prevent you from contracting COVID-19. [Although it is a healthy food with some antimicrobial properties, no evidence exists to support this.]

• Using hand sanitizer on fruits and vegetables prevents them from transferring COVID-19 to you. [Do not do this. According to the CDC, “it seems unlikely that COVID-19 can be transmitted through food – additional investigation is needed.”]

• Mosquitoes and ticks can spread COVID-19. [At this time, CDC has no data to suggest that this new coronavirus or other similar coronaviruses are spread by mosquitoes or ticks. The main way that COVID-19 spreads is from person to person.]

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) created a “rumor control” page on their website, which can be found here: https://www.fema.gov/coronavirus-rumor-control.

St. Louis County is providing a text message service for the latest coronavirus information. All you need to do to sign up is text STLOUISCOALERT to 67283.

If you are experiencing symptoms or came in contact with someone testing positive, contact St. Louis County Health Line at 314-615-2660. You can also call 211 for general COVID-19 questions.