St. Louis County EMS workers to wear gloves, masks, and eye protection for flu-like cases

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

CLAYTON, Mo. — The St. Louis County Department of Health has a new mandate for emergency medical responders to wear full personal protective equipment when responding to calls with flu-like or respiratory symptoms.

This is a response to a change in the recommendation from the CDC issued Monday. The new rule is a precaution to keep first responders healthy.

Personal protective equipment acts as a barrier. It includes gloves, masks, gowns, and eye protection. PPE is a routine component of the EMS infectious disease protocol.

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has established a hotline for COVID-19 information. Call 314-615-2660 or go to stlcorona.com.