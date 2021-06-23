St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page holds press conference as delta variant becomes more prevalent

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page will hold a press conference Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. to address the regions vaccination efforts. Local leaders are concerned the area could see a spike in COVID numbers because of the delta variant.

St. Louis County will partner with one of the region’s largest employers for a mass vaccination event. This will happen as Missouri ranks first in the nation for the number of new coronavirus outbreaks per capita.

The unvaccinated are at a higher risk of getting sick from the new strain.

St. Louis and St. Charles counties have among the highest percentages of those completing vaccination across the state at 41 and 42 percent, but the City of St. Louis is at just 32 percent.

The Missouri Hospital Association said since May 1 the number of COVID hospitalizations in the southwest region have increased from 111 to 265 as of June 18.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones joined other U.S. mayors in a virtual meeting on the pandemic, and spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci about ways to get more people vaccinated.

“The most pressing is getting more shots in arms to keep residents and their families safe. St. Louis’ vaccination rate is just under 40 percent,” Jones said. “We want to deploy mobile vaccine clinics to neighborhoods with the lowest vaccination rates, so residents can get vaccinated in their own communities, with little need to travel.”

Jones said she also plans to have town hall meetings to educate those who are reluctant to get the vaccine.