St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page discusses Missouri’s first case of COVID-19 during a press conference in Ballwin, Missouri on Sunday, March 8, 2020. The case had been confirmed when a woman had traveled from Italy to Chicago then onto St. Louis via Amtrack. When she became ill, the 20-year-old woman began quarantining herself after testing positive for the virus. The family, including parents and siblings were ordered to quarantine. It was discovered on 3/8/2020 that the father went to a father-daughter dance with a sibling. The St. Louis County Health Department has down the school for 3/9/2020. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will hold a press conference at 11:30 am. He is expected to announce an order on crowd restrictions and other changes to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

There is one confirmed travel-related case of coronavirus in St. Louis County. That is a travel-related case and the woman is currently under quarantine at her home.

