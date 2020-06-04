St. Louis County guidelines for businesses restricted by capacity

Information from St. Louis County

These guidelines are effective June 1, 2020 (unless otherwise provided below) in St. Louis County. In accordance with DPH’s Order for Amended Business and Individual Guidelines for Social Distancing and Re-Opening Order dated May 29, 2020 and effective June 1, 2020 (the “Order”). These guidelines may be replaced or modified by DPH based on new scientific information and local information including the trajectory of influenza-like illnesses, cases of COVID-19, and any other information deemed relevant to protect public health in St. Louis County.Businesses Restricted by Capacity Limitations Guidelines

Since the COVID-19 virus is easily transmitted in group settings, capacity limitations are necessary to limit the number of individuals in public places. These capacity limitations, in addition to face coverings, social distancing restrictions, and disinfection processes, have proved to be significant in the mitigation of the transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

Under the Order certain businesses are subject to capacity limitations. Generally, these businesses are those that that engage in direct interactions with members of the public, such as retail businesses that primarily provide goods for sale, businesses that provide food or drink for consumption, personal services requiring sustained in-person contact, such as hair salons, nail salons, massage therapy and religious, spiritual and memorial services. Those businesses must:

Limit the number of individuals in any particular location to 25 (twenty-five) percent or less of the entity’s authorized fire or building code occupancy in facilities with square footage of less than ten thousand square feet (10,000 ft²); or ten (10) percent or less of the entity’s authorized fire or building code occupancy in facilities with square footage of ten thousand square feet (10,000 ft²) or more; Install physical barriers between customers and employees where possible or otherwise ensure six (6) feet of distance between customers and employees, particularly in check-out lines, return-lines or any other place where there is prolonged contact between the customer and employee; In all areas which are prone to lines or congregation, install clear markings with signage, tape, or other means that show six (6) feet of distance as the appropriate spacing between customers; Provide signage inside and outside the facility outlining Social Distancing Requirements, limitations on crowd size, and procedures to limit crowd size; Prohibit customers from bringing outside containers, including reusable bags or boxes, into the facility; Establish hours of operation, wherever possible, for individuals at high-risk of experiencing adverse outcomes from COVID-19 as defined by the CDC; Arrange for contactless payment, pick-up and delivery options whenever feasible and provide postings as to the availability of such services. Follow any additional requirements as determined by general and business-specific operating standards, guidelines and/or protocols published by DPH.

Under the Order, some businesses may also have additional requirements as determined by general and business-specific operating standards, guidelines and/or protocols published by DPH. It is important that these businesses also refer to that those specific guidelines to insure compliance, including the re-opening dates of those businesses and activities.

Examples of businesses that are subject to the capacity restrictions of the Order, include, but are not limited to:

All retail facilities – for example, grocery stores, farmer’s markets, household consumer stores, hardware stores, and garden centers. All of these businesses must follow the additional guidance entitled Retail Operations Guidelines. Personal service facilities – for example, nail salons, tattoo parlors, hair salons, and massage. All of these businesses must follow the additional guidance entitled Personal Services Operating Guidelines. Gyms and other fitness centers – for example, martial arts, yoga, personal training facilities, and dance studios. All of these businesses must follow the additional guidance entitled Gyms and Fitness Centers Guidelines, including the requirement of not re-opening until June 15, 2020. Restaurants and Bars. All of these businesses must follow the additional guidance entitled Food Establishment and Bar Operating Guidelines, including the requirement for bars and other facilities serving primarily alcohol to not open their facilities to customers until June 8, 2020. Religious Spiritual and Memorial Services. All of these services are allowed subject to the capacity limitations and the other provisions regarding social distancing and disinfection protocols. No additional local guidelines have been issued, however, some of the above requirements, such as barriers between those in attendance are not practicable or feasible in these settings, but the social distancing guidelines would be feasible. Please see the additional guidance for faith-based services at Community and Faith-Based Organizations. Public Water Recreation Facilities – for example public pools and pools that serve more than one residence. All of these facilities must follow the additional guidance entitled Public Water Recreation Facilities Guidance, including the requirement that they not open until June 15, 2020. Community Centers and Recreation Centers. These facilities must follow the additional guidance entitled Community Centers and Recreation Centers Operating Guidelines, including the requirement not to open until June 15, 2020.

Examples of businesses that are not subject to the capacity limitations of the Order, include, but are not limited to the following:

Hospitals Urgent Care Centers Shelters Airports Daycare Facilities

Other businesses, such as professional businesses, that do not engage in direct interactions with the public. These businesses must follow the additional guidance entitled Business Offices Operation Guidelines.