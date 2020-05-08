St. Louis County gym owner says his business is essential and should reopen

VALLEY PARK, Mo. – Some St. Louis County businesses will be able to reopen May 18 but others will have to stay closed because they are considered high-risk for spreading COVID-19. A local CrossFit gym owner is frustrated he won’t be allowed to reopen.

Brandon Jackson, owner of CrossFit Valley Park, doesn’t think it’s fair that he is not allowed to open May 18 and he believes his gym is an essential business – essential to the physical and mental health of his members.

The gym has been closed for more than six weeks. In that time, Jackson says he’s witched to teaching classes and training clients online. He’s doing remodeling to prepare for social distancing when he does reopen. The county believes some businesses—including gyms, playgrounds, and pools—must remain closed for now because they are considered high-risk for spreading the virus.

“We’re not ready. Our public health guidance is not ready to allow opening of any sort of activity that’s considered high-risk for COVID-19 infection, no matter how much we feel for those businesses or how much we like those businesses,” Dr. Sam Page said.

Jackson says he’s preparing to make sure no more than 10 people will be in the gym at one time when he reopens. That crowd limit rule is staying in place for now.

“We’ve been doing a lot of construction lately and a lot of reconfiguring on how to make this as safe as possible for people and we feel that we could open up today and serve people and really stay within the guidelines,” he said.