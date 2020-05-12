St. Louis County hairdressers prepare to reopen one week from today

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Salons in St. Louis County are preparing to reopen on May 18th. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is expected to give more specific guidelines any day now. One thing is certain. Getting a cut or color will look and feel different.

Fox 2’s Mandy Murphey spoke with the owners of Metro Design Studios as well as the hairdressers and estheticians who rent studios from them. Metro Design has four locations throughout St. Louis County. Hairdressers each have their own personal studio space. Among the changes Metro plans to make: taking clients temperatures, no one allowed in the waiting room, clients must text the stylist that they have arrived, clients can’t enter the building until their stylist has cleaned their area from the previous client, no client overlapping, and all clients and stylists must wear masks.

Metro stylists say they have been hit extremely hard by the pandemic financially. Metro chose not to charge rent while the salons were closed. It is now seeking PP loans to help them recover from the significant loss of rent revenue.