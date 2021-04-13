St. Louis County health director says don’t hesitate to get vaccined after pause in J&J doses

ST. LOUIS– The director of the St. Louis County Public Health Department says the risk of any side effects from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is low and that there is “absolutely no reason to panic”.

Dr. Faisal Kahn, the health department director, made the comment in reaction to the CDC and FDA recommending a pause in the use of the vaccine out of an abundance of caution.

He said St. Louis County has administered 1,800 J&J doses and there have not been any reports of adverse side effects.

Dr. Kahn said temporarily not using the J&J vaccine won’t have a large impact on the COVID vaccine distribution in the county. He says they largely use Pfizer and Moderna.

He did express concern that the news would cause vaccine hesitancy. Kahn again stressed there is no cause for alarm. He said there is no reason to hesitate to get the shots that are available to you.

Dr. Kahn says the single-dose vaccine has been used largely for housebound individuals and homeless residents. Officials are in the process of contacting those who received the vaccine.