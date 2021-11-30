St. Louis County mask mandate in court today as COVID deaths hit double digits

ST. LOUIS – The ongoing controversy over the St. Louis County mask mandate is headed back to court Tuesday morning.

The hearing pitting Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt against lawyers for St. Louis County is set to take place at 10 a.m. in front of Judge Ellen Ribaudo. Lawyers from the Attorney General’s office will argue for a preliminary injunction stopping the second St. Louis County mask mandate announced by St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page in September.

Officials with the AG’s office filed a lawsuit contending the mandate is illegal under state law. Page said the order is still in effect. Lawyers for St. Louis County have filed two motions aimed at getting the AG’s case dismissed.

One big question comes from a ruling made last week by a Cole County judge that bars local governing bodies from imposing COVID-19 health orders like mask mandates. Officials said that decision, however, doesn’t go into effect until later next month. It’s unclear if Judge Ribaudo will make any ruling Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the latest COVID numbers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force show local cases rising again.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions is at 48. The task force wants that number below 40. The total number of confirmed and suspected COVID patients hospitalized is nearly 400. Earlier this month the total COVID hospitalizations were just above 250. There are 82 confirmed COVID patients in ICUs. Less than three weeks ago that number was 53. There are now 52 confirmed COVID patients on ventilators. Two weeks ago, only 32 patients needed ventilator care. Tragically, the latest data shows ten more people died from COVID. That has pushed the region into double-digit COVID deaths in a single day for the first time in more than two months.

The pandemic task force is expected to address the latest COVID numbers Tuesday and give details on the new Omicron variant. The mask mandate controversy is also on the agenda for Tuesday night’s St. Louis County Council meeting.