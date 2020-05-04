St. Louis County may announce this week when businesses can reopen

CLAYTON, Mo. – As the state of Missouri and several counties in the St. Louis region opened for business today, the wait continues in St. Louis County.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page hopes to make an announcement this week about when businesses can reopen.

It’s all about the numbers. The number of coronavirus cases over the next couple of days and the number of tests will determine whether St. Louis County businesses can reopen. Page could make that announcement by mid-week.

Page, who is a medical doctor, says the county has approximately 65 percent of the state’s cases of COVID-19 but it appears the number of cases has peaked.

The county executive says his decision on reopening will be data-driven and the number of hospitalizations and ICU admissions need to continue on a downward trend; and the county needs to have a robust testing system in place before businesses can reopen. And businesses already are preparing for a new normal.

“We’ll continue to watch the data and we’ll watch and wait and see what the response was to the county’s bid process and requests for people to sell us more testing supplies,” Page said

Dr. Page says the bidding process for companies wanting to sell testing supplies to the county closed at 5 p.m. Monday. The county executive says he and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson hope to announce by the middle of this week when businesses can reopen. The two leaders have always hoped to have that date be around mid-May.

St. Louis County officials expect the virus to spread when the restrictions are eased. They want to make sure they are ready with tests and contact tracing in place. The county is also planning on hiring at least another 100 contract tracers. Page says this job is expected to last into 2021.