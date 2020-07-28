St. Louis County Mayors says County Executive Sam Page not distributing COVID funds fairly

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – St. Louis County Mayors say they’re not getting the help they were supposed to get in fighting the COVID 19 crisis.

They say County Executive Sam Page’s Administration set aside $17 Million to help small businesses keep their head above water.

The Mayors say $47 million was set aside to help municipalities meet the expense of the COVID fight.

But they say that money hasn’t made it to where it’s supposed to go.

Mayors say many of their businesses haven’t gotten anything and tell You Paid For It many of the municipalities haven’t gotten a dime either.

They say this is especially troubling since the county has been sitting on $173 million dollars in Cares Act money from the federal government for months with distributing it.

For his part, Sam Page says he’s working out guidelines and parameters for distributing the funds. Mayors says it’s taking way to long. They say some of their businesses have gone under and governments are under a strain too.

Mayor’s plan to ask for an outside investigation on how Sam Page is handling the money.

They’re asking the State Auditor and the Missouri Attorney General to take a look.