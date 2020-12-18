St. Louis County nurse shares devastating COVID-19 story as cases plateau at dangerous levels

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Dr. Alex Garza brought in a guest speaker to help make the connection between the dangerous amount of COVID-19 cases and the deaths happening every day. He says that although the vaccine is here the number of cases is plateauing at a dangerously high level.

“We are in the middle of a war that will last for a couple of months. We are going to win that war,” said Dr. Garza. “But, it is up to all of us to stop the spread over the holidays.”

Garza said that the likelihood that you could be exposed to the virus is very high. Many people are asymptomatic. You could spread it to someone without even knowing it.

Was there a spike in cases after Thanksgiving? Garza says the bump from the holiday is much lower than expected.

Kate Miller joined Dr. Garza during the presentation. She is a critical care nurse in the ICU at SSM Health St. Mary’s St. Louis and has been a registered nurse for the last 18 years.

“I feel adequately trained for a crisis but the pandemic is unlike anything I have seen before,” said Miller.

A COVID-19 patient required the expertise of the entire intensive care unit a few weeks ago. The woman was well known to the hospital workers, as was her daughter. It became clear that the patient would not survive that day.

Miller set up an iPad for a family FaceTime call at 10:30 am. The family could see the mother on the ventilator, the drips, and medical workers in the room. At one point the woman’s daughter instructed Miller to hold the woman’s hand.

“As I stood there, listening to the daughter thank her mother for everything, tears began rolling down my face. This woman was the same age as me. Her mom is the same age as my mom. This could have very easily been me saying goodbye to my mother on an iPad,” said Miller.

The daughter asked Miller to stay with her mother until she passed away. That happened at around 4:30 pm.

“I was past the point of exhaustion and physically, mentally, and emotionally drained,” said Miller.

Some medical workers are feeling a sense of relief after getting the vaccine. It has boosted their spirits. But, immunity is not immediate. The real protection is still weeks away.

“We still have a dangerously high number of patients in our hospitals. We’re putting a strain on our healthcare workers,” said Dr. Garza. “We’re going to beat this pandemic, and we will eventually win. But it will happen one day, one week, one month at a time.”

St. Louis region COVID-19 numbers today:

115 new admissions, 114 rolling 7 day average of admissions

854 hospitalizations COVID positive patients, and 7 day average is now 893.

COVID positive: 175 ICU beds, 111 on ventilators

COVID suspected: 75 patients, 8 ICU, 2 ventilators

Discharges: 150, total during pandemic now 13,092

Admissions coming from all over the region. Map shows most counties are contributing to the hospital surge. St Louis County was high last week, Lincoln County was low last week.