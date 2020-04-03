St. Louis County Parks to close Friday to help contain the spread of coronavirus

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Crowded parks are a concern for containing the spread of coronavirus. County Executive Dr. Sam Page has ordered all parks will be closed starting this Friday at 8:00 pm. They are expected to be closed through at least April 22, 2020.

“During this health crisis, we cannot allow large groups of people to be together in one place,” writes St. Louis County Parks Director Tom Ott.

Barricades and electronic message boards near park entrances will be in place to keep the public out. St. Louis County says that the primary mode of enforcement will be goodwill and common sense. If needed, park rangers and County Police will patrol parks to ensure compliance.