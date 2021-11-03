St. Louis County releases child COVID vaccination plan

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Children ages five to 11 in St. Louis County should be able to start receiving COVID-19 vaccination shots as soon as this Saturday. This comes after the CDC gave final approval to kids in that age group getting the shots.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is expected to detail the county’s plans for vaccinating young children at a news conference at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Page’s chief spokesperson Doug Moore told FOX 2 that Page is expected to call the CDC’s move “great news” and “a critical step” in helping the area get past the pandemic.

Moore said on Saturday kids ages 5 to 11 should be able to get their first COVID shot at two locations. One will be at the John C. Murphy Health Center in Berkeley from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The other will be at the Rock Road branch of the St. Louis County Library system from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Next week, Moore said COVID vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 will continue at all three permanent centers for the St. Louis County Department of Health and at four different library branches. Appointments are recommended at the library branches but walk-ins are welcome as well. Call 314-615-7967 to get more information about vaccinating young children.

Area school districts are also making plans to set up vaccination clinics. The Rockwood School District has two clinics tentatively scheduled at Crestview Middle School on November 13 and December 4. Both are set to take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Page said the county is working with a dozen pediatric care providers so they can give the shots as well. The Biden administration has already authorized the shipment of 15 million child-sized doses across the country.

The dose for kids ages 5 to 11 is one-third of the dose given to teens and adults, but a full vaccination is still two shots given three weeks apart. Smaller needles will be used.

FOX 2 will carry Page’s news conference live on air as well as online.

