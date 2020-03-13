St. Louis County reports second presumptive positive coronavirus case

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A second person has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, this is a domestic travel-related case and the patient in question is between 50 and 60 years of age.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will handle confirmation testing on this case.

The first confirmed case of coronavirus in St. Louis County was on March 7.

The two cases are not related, the county said.

The county health department is testing 3-5 people per day. There are not yet enough tests for everyone requesting one. They are asking people to contact them if they feel sick to access the best resources available.

People with fever, cough, and difficulty breathing, or who recently came into contact with someone testing positive for coronavirus should contact the St. Louis County Health Line at 314-615-2660 with their concerns.

Call 211 for general COVID-19 questions. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services hotline can be reached at 877-435-8411.

Learn more about St. Louis County’s response to COVID-19 here: www.stlcorona.com.