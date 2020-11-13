St. Louis County to hold press conference to make new COVID restrictions official

ST. LOUIS – Additional restrictions are coming to St. Louis County next week due to the rising COVID-19 numbers.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page’s Chief Spokesperson Doug Moore said these measures aren’t quite as restrictive as the stay-at-home order from back in the spring, but they are significant. Page is calling the plan a “safer-at-home” order. Page is set to make the official announcement at the county administration building at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Moore confirmed details of the restrictions to FOX 2. Restaurants and bars will have to close to indoor service but they will be able to have outdoor dining as well as drive-thru and curbside service. Businesses, including gyms will be reduced to 25 percent of their occupancy limits from the current 50 percent. Gym patrons must wear masks even when they’re working out. Gatherings will only be able to have a maximum of ten people, down from the current limit of 49. And although people can go to workplaces, they are strongly encouraged to work from home.

Schools can remain open and school sports can continue using current safety guidelines, but club sports will have to submit a plan to the health department. People are being asked to form social bubbles with ten or less family members or friends and limit all interactions to that group.

The restrictions start Tuesday, November 17 and will be in place for four weeks. Authorities said they will then re-evaluate the situation.

Although there were talks with other counites about coordinating actions, St. Louis County is moving forward with these restrictions on its own.