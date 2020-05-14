St. Louis County to reopen remaining parks next week

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County parks that are currently closed will reopen to the public next week.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page first closed all county parks in early April. On April 28, most of the larger parks were opened.

On Thursday, Page issued an order to open the remaining parks for Monday, May 18. The parks opening next week are:

Antire

Bissell House

Black Forest

Bohrer

Bright

Classe

EbsworthEndicott

Hunter’s Ford

King

Kinloch

Larimore

Mackenzie

Mathilda-WelmeringMemorial

Ohlendorf

Robert Winter

Schaefer Bend

St. George

Sylvan Springs

Widman

Restrooms, indoor facilities, courts, shelters, exercise stations, playgrounds, skate parks, and Creve Coeur Soccer Complex will remain closed.

Page is advising any resident or park-goer to continue social distancing.