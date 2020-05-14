St. Louis County to reopen remaining parks next week

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County parks that are currently closed will reopen to the public next week.
St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page first closed all county parks in early April. On April 28, most of the larger parks were opened.
On Thursday, Page issued an order to open the remaining parks for Monday, May 18. The parks opening next week are:
- Antire
- Bissell House
- Black Forest
- Bohrer
- Bright
- Classe
- EbsworthEndicott
- Hunter’s Ford
- King
- Kinloch
- Larimore
- Mackenzie
- Mathilda-WelmeringMemorial
- Ohlendorf
- Robert Winter
- Schaefer Bend
- St. George
- Sylvan Springs
- Widman
Restrooms, indoor facilities, courts, shelters, exercise stations, playgrounds, skate parks, and Creve Coeur Soccer Complex will remain closed.
Page is advising any resident or park-goer to continue social distancing.