St. Louis County woman testing positive for coronavirus traveled by Amtrak from Chicago

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A 20-year-old Missouri woman who tested positive for coronavirus traveled to St. Louis from Chicago by Amtrak train after landing in the United States on March 3, at O'Hare Airport from Italy.

The woman was returning from a study-abroad trip to Italy. She got on the train to St. Louis on March 4, after staying a night in Chicago with a friend.

Amtrak released this statement about the incident:

"At Amtrak, safety is our top priority. We have received notification from St. Louis County, Mo. that an individual who traveled on Amtrak train 303 (Chicago – St. Louis) on March 4, 2020, has tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus. We are working in close contact with public health and emergency management teams to have the best available information to be able to share with our customers and employees who might be affected. Amtrak is notifying passengers and employees who may have been on the same train, and as a precaution, we have taken the train out of service for comprehensive cleaning and disinfection, and are also working to do a thorough disinfection of the Chicago and St. Louis stations."

The woman called St. Louis County's coronavirus hotline on March 6. She said that she had a high fever and a cough. Health officials who advised her to get tested and has been in self-quarantine after testing positive.

The patient's father defied instructions to stay at home and went to a school function with another daughter, St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said. Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill School in St. Louis County are be closed as a precaution on Monday. The family has been warned by officials to keep the quarantine in place.

If you or a close relative has traveled to an area where the COVID-19 coronavirus is present, you are asked to stay home, self-quarantine, and contact the St Louis County Department of Health Hotline at (314) 615-2660.