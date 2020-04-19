St. Louis COVID-19 task force reports decrease of hospitalizations

ST. LOUIS – Inpatient hospitalizations for COVID-19 have dropped in the last 24 hours.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reports 659 people are in local hospitals as of Sunday, down from 683 patients the day prior.

The task force includes health professionals from the city’s major healthcare systems: BJC, SSM Health, Mercy, and St. Luke’s. They are working as a team to deliver the latest numbers regarding our progress in hospitals during the crisis.

In addition, the number of patients in ICUs has decreased slightly, from 176 on Saturday to 175 today. The number of people on ventilators has gone up, from 136 on Saturday to 139 on Sunday.

Across all the system hospitals in the task force, 41 COVID-19 patients were discharged on Saturday.

The task force will hold its next daily briefing online on Monday at 3:30 p.m. The briefing will be headed by Dr. Alex Garza, the Incident Commander of the task force.