St. Louis COVID hospitalizations above 300 for first time in nearly one month

ST. LOUIS – The latest data from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force shows some COVID hospital numbers creeping up just enough to raise a bit of concern.

Local health officials say the slight uptick in some COVID case levels could be because of Halloween gatherings or it might be an indicator of a possible winter surge. There are no alarm bells being sounded but health professionals and others are closely watching how the numbers are trending.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reports COVID hospitalizations, confirmed and suspected, have combined to climb to 302. Overall COVID hospitalizations haven’t been above 300 since October 21. On November 5 and November 7 they were significantly lower at 256.

There are 57 COVID patients in ICUs. That is down three from Thursday. 36 COVID patients are on ventilators. That is up one from Thursday. The critical seven-day average of hospital admissions is at 36. That is good news because it is still below the 40 threshold which is important to the task force. Tragically, four more COVID deaths were also reported Thursday.

Meanwhile, Missouri State Health officials have released data on COVID cases and deaths when it comes to Missourians and vaccinations. This includes breakthrough infections. State data shows two percent of Missourians who are fully vaccinated developed a COVID infection. 87 percent of COVID cases in Missouri are people who were either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. 0.02 percent of fully vaccinated Missourians have died of COVID-19.

90 percent of COVID deaths in Missouri have been among either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people.