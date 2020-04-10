St. Louis goes blue in show of support for health care workers

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis is participating in a nationwide gesture to honor the health care workers serving on the front lines in the war against the coronavirus.

The city is turning blue Thursday night to salute health care workers, including noted landmarks like the St. Louis Wheel.

St. Louis health care workers have been overwhelmed by the blue lights and messages of support all over town.

“It’s really inspiring that the community is coming together like this,” said Dr. Marya Strand, SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. “We have such a great connection to the community.”

There was blue lighting all over: Enterprise Center, Stifel Theater, the city courts building, the Planetarium at the Science Center, and the street lights along Market Street.

“They are the unsung heroes in this battle for sure,” said Trey Buffington, who works for Downtown STL Inc. “Anything we can do to support them, I think, is important.”

The Cardinals scoreboard is blue and has a message that reads, “Thank you to all those fighting on the front lines against COVID-19.”