St. Louis hospital leaders recommend limiting gatherings as capacity hits 90 percent

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – New guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 were voted on during a virtual meeting of the St. Louis Joint Board of Health and Hospitals. They said that the virus does not appear to be spreading in the St. Louis area from schools and businesses. The spread is coming from private gatherings.

Elected officials are asking for the doctor’s recommendations when making new restrictions. New social distancing rules are expected to be announced in St. Louis County and City this afternoon. Restricting the gathering of people in private homes and the public to ten people or less passed the board’s vote.

Small gatherings appear to be driving the exponential spread of the virus in the area. They are very concerned with the Thanksgiving holiday coming up and St. Louis area hospitals reaching 90 percent capacity. The board says that some very difficult decisions may need to happen to make sure hospitals can still accept patients.

Tuesday’s data from the St. Louis Pandemic Taskforce is disturbing. The number of people heading to hospitals is around 100 per day. There may not be the capacity at hospitals to deal with the number of new patients.

“Essentially what we have here is propagation in homes. We are not in a place where we can restrict movement in homes. We can make recommendations. The community needs guidelines,” said Dr. Ross.

Rural medical facilities are transferring patients to St. Louis hospitals because they are overwhelmed. Now, St. Louis’ hospitals are close to being overwhelmed.

“The urban areas are bearing the brunt of the pandemic because that is where the major hospital systems are,” said Dr. Ross.

St. Louis EPI Curve

Many businesses are already limited to 50 percent capacity. They do not recommend any further restrictions of business capacity.

Dr. Echols says that churches and other places of worship appear to be one of the places where the virus is spreading. New guidelines may include them under the “large venues” guidelines.

St. Louis Joint Board of Health and Hospitals says that a lot of businesses are stepping up. The majority of businesses are doing what health officials are recommending. They say it does not seem like more restrictions are needed there. But, they did say they would like businesses to close at 10:00 pm.

Doctors are also not recommending a region-wide shelter-in-place order. But, the spread of the virus is moving quickly in the community. They would like to target messaging for adults to wear masks and limit private gatherings. That appears to be where the virus is spreading the most.

“That does not mean that could not change in the next 48 hours,” said Dr. Ross.

The board says that they want much of the economy to stay as open as possible because unemployment is running out, among other reasons. Plus, the spread of the virus does not appear to be coming from businesses.

There also appears to be limited spread of the virus in schools. Students are also following their guidelines.

Dr. Fred Echols shared a map of virus hotspots in St. Louis. Most of them are in the southern portions of the city and a line of hotspots along the midtown line. Dr. Echols says he fears that the virus is moving north and will start infiltrating the most populous portions of the city.

St. Louis virus hotspots

Dr. Echols says that the spread is coming from what people are doing in their free time. People are meeting in small social gatherings at homes or apartments and this is leading to the spread of the virus.

The health officials said that it is difficult to tell people what they can and cannot do on their private property. Authorities in St. Louis and Kansas City are working on a plan to help discourage these gatherings and they are hoping for a regional approach. They hope that a media messaging campaign would help people to change their behavior.

This graphic was shared as an example of what new guidelines may look like.