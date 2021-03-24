St. Louis looks to ease restrictions as more get COVID vaccine

Coronavirus

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The number of COVID cases in the city of St. Louis is on a downward trend as more people get vaccinated. Mayor Krewson says that the city’s positivity rate is under four percent. The city is meeting all of the metrics they set for the region and is looking at easing more restrictions. An announcement may come in the next week or two.

Although the overall number of cases is on the decline there are a few hot spots to report. Neighborhoods near Dutchtown, Gravois Park, and O’Fallon Park are seeing some increases. So, people still need to follow health guidelines like social-distancing, mask-wearing, and limiting large gatherings.

Krewson says that 46,620 people in the city of St. Louis have received their first vaccination. About half of those people are now fully vaccinated.

There will be a mega vaccination event at Forest Park Community College. Invitations have been sent out for Thursday. The notifications for Friday’s event are still being sent. These events will have the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Learn more about Missouri’s eligibility phases for vaccine through the Department of Health and Senior Services. Sign up for St. Louis vaccination events here.

The mayor introduced the “Second Gentleman” today in St. Louis. Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff is in St. Louis for equal pay day. Krewson had a discussion with Emhoff about how there is a shortage of people to give the vaccine. She said that volunteers should sign up by sending an email to health@stlouis-mo.gov.

