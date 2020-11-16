St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force continues to see record highs in hospitalization numbers

ST. LOUIS – Two key hospitalization numbers are setting new records in the latest St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force data.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions is at 108, up from 107 Saturday and is the new record high. The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations is also at a new high. It increased from 653 on Saturday to 677 Sunday. This data for the hospital admissions average does lag by two days.

The total amount of confirmed and suspected COVID patients hospitalized also increased by 15 Sunday to 837.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page very well may talk about the increases seen in hospital data at his COVID briefing set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Other numbers from the task force include, confirmed COVID-19 patients in ICUs which increased from 147 Saturday to 155 Sunday and the number of COVID positive patients on ventilators also went up from 81 to 84.

New hospital admissions did drop from 114 Saturday to 96 Sunday, and there were 88 patients discharged in the latest numbers.

Page tweeted Sunday, “thank you to our healthcare workers. I ask everyone in the community to do all they can to keep our hospitals from becoming overwhelmed. Wear a mask, social distance and restrict gatherings.”

