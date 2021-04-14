While COVID cases have flatted, head of Pandemic Task Force cautions the virus has not been beaten yet

ST. LOUIS – The head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says the virus is still circulating in the community and that is cause for concern.

Dr. Alex Garza, commander of the task force, says we don’t want to see happen here what is happening in Michigan. He said there that state is seeing its fourth wave.

Dr. Garza said there hasn’t been a dramatic rise here but more of a flattening of cases.

Here is the latest data released today:

– New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 33 yesterday to 45 today.

– The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 41* yesterday to 40 today.

– The 7-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 229 yesterday to 226 today.

– Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 225 yesterday to 221 today.

– Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 39 yesterday to 29 today.

– The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 51 yesterday to 53 today.

– The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 29 yesterday to 28 today.

– The number of COVID deaths increased – from 2 yesterday to 4 today.

– The 7-day moving average of COVID deaths remains the same at 3 today.

– Across the system hospitals, 36 patients have been discharged, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 21,034.