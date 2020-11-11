St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reports record COVID single-day highs

ST. LOUIS – The latest COVID-19 numbers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force are the highest and most troubling since the pandemic began causing restrictions to possibly come sooner than originally planned.

Four key figures from the task force set record highs in the latest numbers. County Executive Dr. Sam Page is not holding a briefing Wednesday because of Veterans Day, but he is moving up his timeline for a decision on additional restrictions.

“We are already at capacity, some of our facilities are over capacity. As far as the transmission and where they’re occurring, you know a lot of them are occurring now in sort of private settings where people have folks come over to their house, or really informal gatherings, things like that,” Incident Commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force Dr. Alex Garza said.

The task force reported new hospital admissions went from 78 on Monday to 114 Tuesday. That is a new single-day admissions record. The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions is at 91. That number is up from 86 on Monday and is also a new record high. The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations has also set a troubling new record, increasing from 517 on Monday to 546 Tuesday. The number of confirmed COVID-19 positive patients in hospitals is at an all time high as well. It jumped from 600 on Monday to 657 on Tuesday. There are 134 COVID positive patients in area ICUs which is the most since May 12. The number of COVID positive patients on ventilators is at 76 which is the most since May 18.

In addition to the confirmed COVID positive patients in hospitals, there are 135 suspected COVID patients hospitalized. That puts the total number of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients in the hospital at 792 which is a single-day record.

Our region has now passed more than 100,000 total COVID-19 cases with nearly 2,000 deaths.

