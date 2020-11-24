St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says area is at ‘very delicate point’

ST. LOUIS – The latest numbers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force continue to show an incredible amount of COVID-positive patients in hospitals. But there are glimmers of hope as attention turns to the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The numbers from Monday set one new all-time high and tied another record.

ICU’s at task force hospitals are at 84 percent capacity while overall bed capacity is at 81 percent. The head of the task force, Dr. Alex Garza, is warning people not to have large Thanksgiving gatherings in an effort to limit the spread of the virus and not overwhelm hospitals with new cases.

Garza said where the St. Louis area is currently at is a “very delicate point.” He said the actions residents take now during Thanksgiving gatherings will make a major difference going forward.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations set a new high Monday with 854. That is up ten from Sunday. The amount of confirmed COVID positive patients in task force hospitals also tied the record high number at 881. There are another 153 suspected COVID patients in hospitals bringing the total number of COVID patients hospitalized to 1,034. That is the single highest total of patients ever recorded during the pandemic.

The number of confirmed COVID patients in ICUs increased by five Monday to 170 while the number of confirmed COVID patients on ventilators remained the same at 88. There haven’t been that many patients in ICUs since May 2.

New hospital admissions dropped by 20 from 119 on Sunday to 89 Monday. That broke a streak of 13 straight days where daily hospital admissions topped 100. The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions decreased from a record of 140 to 136. That’s the first time that number has dropped since October 30. 85 more COVID patients were also released from hospitals Monday.

The massive surge in November COVID-19 numbers for the region is being fueled by major case increases in several counties.

Through the first 22 days of November, the St. Louis region added 43,849 COVID-19 cases. That is 34 percent of the region’s total COVID cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

There have been 293 COVID-19 deaths in November alone in the region. 152 of which happened in just the last week.

In this make-up, the St. Louis region is 14 counties on both sides of the river plus the city of St. Louis. All of that comprises the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

St. Louis County added 5,375 cases in the last seven days. St. Charles County added 2,480 cases in the last seven days. Madison County in the Metro East added 2,762 cases in the last seven days. Jefferson County added 1,910 in the last seven days and St. Clair County in the Metro East added 1,605 cases in the last seven days.