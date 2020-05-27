St. Louis Pandemic Task Force leader reminds everyone still needs to practice social distancing

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A lot of people went to the Lake of the Ozarks this weekend. Videos of some of the large gatherings went viral in this era of social distancing.

People who partied this holiday weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks may have put the St. Louis community at greater risk for becoming infected with COVID-19. The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has issued a travel advisory. They are now urging anyone who traveled this weekend to self-quarantine for 14 days, or until they test negative for COVID-19.

Contact tracing is one way to slow the spread of coronavirus. FOX 2’s Vic Faust asked Dr. Alex Garza, commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, how long would it take to see if the caseload rises in parts of Missouri.

“It takes a little time. Something like a week to 10 days,” said Dr. Garza. “It depends on where you are. In places like St. Louis, and St. Louis County the mentality is a little different than places who have not seen as many cases.”

Dr. Garza sees progress on a vaccine for COVID-19, but not anytime soon.

“There are some exciting things,” said Dr. Garza. “The best case is the end of the year.”

Dr. Garza reminds everyone the virus has not left us.

“It is not going to end next month, or in two months,” said Dr. Garza. “Just, practice what we have been doing.”