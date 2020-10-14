St. Louis Pandemic Task Force says new hospitalizations and 7-day average are up

Courtesy: St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis region has seen the biggest single-day increase of new COVID hospital admissions in nearly seven weeks, according to a local health commission tracking those numbers.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said new hospital admissions went up from 44 to 63 on Wednesday. In addition, the seven-day rolling average of admissions increased from 41 to 44. There is a two-day data lag on admissions to ensure greater reporting accuracy.

The 63 admissions are the highest number of hospitalizations since August 26. The daily hospitalization average has been steadily increasing since its most recent low of 31 patients on Sept. 21. In the last three weeks, that number has surged by more than a dozen patients per day.

One bright spot: the number of patients on ventilators has dropped from 42 to 37, the lowest number since August 23.

The task force covers St. Louis area in both Missouri and Illinois, combining data from BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, and St. Luke’s Hospital. You can see the full highlights of Wednesday’s data release below:

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 44 yesterday to 63 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 41 to 44 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 280 yesterday to 287 today.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 298 yesterday to 310 today.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 76 yesterday to 84 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 73 yesterday to 68 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 42 yesterday to 37 today.

Across the system hospitals, 46 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 6,862.

The task force will hold a news conference for the public on Friday, Oct. 16 at 3:30 p.m. with the latest updates and information. The briefing will be livestreamed.