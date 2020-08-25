St. Louis Pandemic Task Force says rural areas in Missouri, Illinois seeing COVID increases

ST. LOUIS – Sobering news for the bi-state region as the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force, as rural areas in Missouri and Illinois are witnessing an increase in new COVID cases.

On Tuesday, the task force said its rolling 7-day average hospital admissions had crept back up to 39 patients (it had recently been at 37 patients). The task force has long indicated that 40 and above is problematic.

The number of hospital beds occupied by COVID positive patients jumped from 266 to 296 in a single day and the number of people in ICUs with coronavirus is at 83, the single biggest number since May 31 (87 people).

Clinton and Bond counties added 53 cases and 18 cases, respectively. Franklin County, Missouri added 21 new cases.

On Tuesday, Jersey County, Illinois added 18 cases and 2 deaths, doubling its total number of recorded deaths.

The St. Louis region recorded 506 new COVID cases on Monday.

Bond County, Illinois became the latest area in the region to surpass 100 cases during the pandemic. The county recorded 18 new COVID cases on Monday, which was 16 percent of its total cases since the pandemic started.

Since August 1, Calhoun County in Illinois has tripled its case total; and Bond, Macoupin, and Clinton counties have doubled their totals.

Meanwhile, St. Louis County recorded on of its lowest one-day COVID positive totals since mid-July.